Each year, the Global Relations Programme on Taxation (GRP) holds more than 50 live capacity building activities and develops various self-paced training tools to equip tax officials from developing countries with the knowledge and skills to tackle today’s most pressing challenges in international taxation. The GRP offers a full suite of training activities to meet a variety of learning objectives and needs, spanning from developing a basic understanding of the issues to consolidating practical knowledge and skills. The programme focuses on key areas of OECD’s work on tax and on emerging issues relevant to developing countries, including, but not limited to, tax treaties, transfer pricing, BEPS, tax and digitalisation, exchange of information, tax administration, VAT and tax and crime.
Global Relations Programme on Taxation
The Global Relations Programme on Taxation (GRP) supports developing countries via capacity-building activities and tools to help tax officials strengthen their skills and knowledge.
GRP Live Activities Calendar
About the programme
The GRP Bulletin is released bi-annually to highlight outcomes and upcoming workshops, e-Learning modules, webinars and much more. It is available in English, French and Spanish. View past bulletins:
- Download the GRP Bulletin N°1 (July 2021)
- Download the GRP Bulletin N°2 (February 2022)
- Download the GRP Bulletin N°3 (July 2022)
- Download the GRP Bulletin N°4 (February 2023)
- Download the GRP Bulletin N°5 (September 2023) (Français) (Español)
- Download the GRP Bulletin N°6 (February 2024) (Français) (Español)
Our mission
Our mission is to enable tax officials to engage in an international community to share their experiences, acquire a common understanding of international tax systems and implement and develop solutions to common challenges. All capacity-building activities and tools are provided free of charge to tax officials worldwide. Many of these events are delivered in partnership with regional and international tax organisations and are available in multiple languages.
How it works
The GRP comprises a fully integrated and blended learning ecosystem. Tax officials have broad flexibility to choose from several live and self-paced training options, which cover from the most basic to the most complex issues and can tailor the learning experience around their needs and schedule.
The in-person workshops and self-paced training tools can be accessed through the Knowledge Sharing Platform for Tax Administrations (KSPTA), a global online resource for sharing knowledge and expertise in tax administrations, open to officials from tax administrations, tax policy departments, and regional and international tax organisations. The KSP has been developed and is maintained by the Canada Revenue Authority (CRA).
Training
Donors
The GRP thanks its donors, especially Japan, for their generous financial and in-kind contributions to support and fund its training activities.
Contact us
For any questions or to join the GRP mailing list please contact:
ctp.globalrelations@oecd.org
To learn more about our self-paced tools or to be notified of new products join our list by contacting: GRP.elearning@OECD.org