Global Relations Programme on Taxation

The GRP comprises a fully integrated and blended learning ecosystem. Tax officials have broad flexibility to choose from several live and self-paced training options, which cover from the most basic to the most complex issues and can tailor the learning experience around their needs and schedule.

The in-person workshops and self-paced training tools can be accessed through the Knowledge Sharing Platform for Tax Administrations (KSP TA ), a global online resource for sharing knowledge and expertise in tax administrations, open to officials from tax administrations, tax policy departments, and regional and international tax organisations. The KSP has been developed and is maintained by the Canada Revenue Authority (CRA).