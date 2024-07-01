The OECD’s Global Relations Programme on Taxation (GRP) recognises the importance of continuous learning and skill development to tackle today’s most pressing challenges in international taxation. Through its comprehensive learning ecosystem, the GRP equips tax officials with essential tools that are accessible anytime and anywhere.

Curated by OECD experts, the GRP self-paced tools offer a wealth of knowledge on tax matters. To improve comprehension and make them more interactive, these tools incorporate multimedia elements, quizzes and practical case studies.

For a comprehensive list of all e-learning modules, you can download the e-learning flyer (also available in Spanish). Additionally, for a comprehensive overview of all the GRP’s self-paced tools, you can explore the GRP e-Learning Catalogue.

These tools are provided free of charge and available in three formats: