The Midcareer Opportunity

The world of work is getting older in advanced and an increasing number of emerging economies. Two powerful and persistent trends, longer lifespans and lower birth rates, all but guarantee that midcareer and older workers will make up an even larger portion of the future workforce, with profound implications for our economies, businesses and workers. Are societies adapting quickly enough to cope with ageing at an unprecedented scale? What are some of the key structural barriers, the embedded attitudes and behaviours, that stand in the way of helping midcareer and older workers stay employed longer? What steps can we take to support them as we transition to a more digital and sustainable economy, and make sure that age is no longer a barrier to work? In search of answers, the OECD and Generation, a global employment nonprofit network, teamed up to develop new research based on a survey of thousands of employed and unemployed people, and hiring managers in eight countries: the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Romania, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The evidence presented in this report aims to foster a more inclusive and resilient labour market for workers at all stages of their careers.