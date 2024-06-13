Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Youth employment and social policies

Engaging young people in the labour market and society is not just about their individual economic success and well-being – it is also about driving overall economic growth and fostering social cohesion. By enhancing their skills, boosting employment opportunities, and crafting supportive social policies, young people have the opportunity to fulfil their potential and future career prospects.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top