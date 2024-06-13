Youth employment and social policies

The OECD Youth Policy Toolkit will provide hands-on practical guidance to improve the design and implementation of youth policies and include good practice examples from OECD member countries.
The Toolkit accompanies the OECD Recommendation on Creating Better Opportunities for Young People, which was adopted in June 2022 by all OECD countries. This Recommendation outlines how countries can implement government-wide strategies to support young people, including through skills, education, employment, social, health, and public governance policies.