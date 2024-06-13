Youth employment and social policies

Youth unemployment rates are typically higher than the unemployment rates of older people, even in times of economic growth, because young people tend to have less work experience and a more limited professional network to rely on for their job search.

Economic downturns, such as the global financial crisis in 2009 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, also tend to have a strong impact on young people’s ability to find or stay in work. They are often the first ones to lose their jobs during such downturns as they are more likely to have temporary contracts and fewer company-specific skills.



Individual characteristics, such as low education, economic hardship, migration background, and health or social problems can also pose additional challenges for them to enter and remain in employment.

