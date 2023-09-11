The OECD Latin America Corporate Governance Programme brings expertise on listed companies’ and state-owned enterprises’ corporate governance in the region, as well as on the challenges related to local capital market development. The current focus of the regional work includes policy challenges related to sustainability and the access of growth companies to public markets.
Corporate Governance in Latin America
The Latin America Corporate Governance programme aims to advance the reform agenda on corporate governance in the region while promoting awareness and use of the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance.
About
OECD-Latin America Roundtable on Corporate Governance
The Latin America Corporate Governance Roundtable was established in April 2000. It works to facilitate public and private sector policy-dialogue by providing a forum for the exchange of experiences between senior policy-makers, regulators and market participants from all countries in the region.
The objectives of the roundtable are to provide:
- a forum for the exchange of experiences between senior policy makers, regulators and market participants;
- research, policy advice and practical input to promote good corporate governance policies and practices consistent with the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance.
Its participants include government officials and stakeholders from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Italy, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Spain and additional OECD countries.
Why is corporate governance important?
The OECD provides guidance to governments and securities regulators on corporate governance. Carmine Di Noia, OECD Director for Financial and Enterprise Affairs, explains why good corporate governance is important.
Sustainability policies and practices for corporate governance in Latin America
Most asset managers investing in Latin America review their portfolio companies' sustainability disclosure.
While not every country requires listed companies to disclose an annual sustainability report, companies representing 83% of the region's market capitalisation disclose sustainability information. Among them, more than two-thirds of companies by market capitalisation hire a third party to conduct an external assurance of the report (typically by an audit firm and with a limited level of assurance).