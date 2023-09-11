The revised G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance were launched during a special event at the OECD on 11 September. The revised Principles were endorsed by G20 Leaders at the G20 Summit on 9-10 September 2023. The event included a panel discussion between prominent figures to discuss the role of the Principles in fostering good governance globally. The 2023 edition of the OECD Corporate Governance Factbook was also launched on this occasion.