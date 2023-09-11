Asia is rapidly growing into the world’s largest stock market. Today more than half of the world’s listed companies are from Asia. The magnitude of this change is reshaping the characteristics of the global capital market, which is also becoming more integrated. The OECD closely monitors these developments through its Asia Corporate Governance programme which produces comparative data and analysis across a wide range of capital market issues, such as primary equity markets, corporate bonds, capital market structures and the activities of financial services providers. Based on the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance — endorsed by all economies hosting Asia’s largest stock markets — the programme also serves as a forum for dialogue to identify good corporate governance practices and support reforms, to support a vibrant corporate sector and smooth integration of Asia’s growing capital markets into the global economy.
Corporate Governance in Asia
The Asia Corporate Governance programme aims to advance the reform agenda on corporate governance in the region while promoting awareness and use of the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance.
Network
About
OECD-Asia Roundtable on Corporate Governance
- The OECD-Asia Roundtable on Corporate Governance serves as a regional forum to promote policy dialogue on corporate governance and corporate finance between Asian economies and the OECD. Its overarching goal is to enhance economic efficiency and sustainable growth by supporting good corporate governance policies and practices in the region in line with the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance.
- The Roundtable was established in 1999 and operates under the auspices of the OECD Corporate Governance Committee with the support of the Government of Japan.
- Promote dialogue and experience sharing on corporate governance and corporate finance challenges in Asia.
- Support reforms that promote good corporate governance and corporate policies and practices.
- Promote awareness and use of the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance.
- Support the participation of non-OECD Asian economies in OECD work on corporate governance and corporate finance.
18 Asian economies participate in the Roundtable: Bangladesh, Cambodia, People's Republic of China, Hong Kong (China), India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mongolia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, and Viet Nam.
Why is corporate governance important?
The OECD provides guidance to governments and securities regulators on corporate governance. Carmine Di Noia, OECD Director for Financial and Enterprise Affairs, explains why good corporate governance is important.