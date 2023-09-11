Corporate Governance in Asia

Asia is rapidly growing into the world’s largest stock market. Today more than half of the world’s listed companies are from Asia. The magnitude of this change is reshaping the characteristics of the global capital market, which is also becoming more integrated. The OECD closely monitors these developments through its Asia Corporate Governance programme which produces comparative data and analysis across a wide range of capital market issues, such as primary equity markets, corporate bonds, capital market structures and the activities of financial services providers. Based on the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance — endorsed by all economies hosting Asia’s largest stock markets — the programme also serves as a forum for dialogue to identify good corporate governance practices and support reforms, to support a vibrant corporate sector and smooth integration of Asia’s growing capital markets into the global economy.