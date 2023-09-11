OECD Corporate Governance Factbook 2023

The OECD Corporate Governance Factbook provides information on trends and evolutions in the institutional, legal and regulatory frameworks for corporate governance of listed companies across 49 jurisdictions worldwide.



Issued every two years, the Factbook complements the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance as a tool for policy makers to assess and improve their own corporate governance frameworks.



The 2023 edition of the Factbook includes a focus on new dimensions of the revised Principles: corporate sustainability, the use of digital tools for shareholder meetings, and regulatory frameworks for company groups. They also reflect changing corporate governance practices and evolving stakeholder expectations on other high-profile issues including diversity on company boards, and an overview of listed companies and ownership concentration.

