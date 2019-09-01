OECD Corporate Governance Factbook 2019

This 2019 edition of the OECD Corporate Governance Factbook provides a unique source for understanding how the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance (the G20/OECD Principles) are implemented around the world. By providing comparative information across 49 jurisdictions including all OECD, G20 and Financial Stability Board members, the Factbook supports informed policymaking based on up-to-date information on the variety of ways in which different countries throughout the world translate the G20/OECD Principles’ recommendations into their own legal and regulatory frameworks.