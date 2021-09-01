OECD Corporate Governance Factbook 2021

This 2021 edition of the OECD Corporate Governance Factbook offers a comprehensive account of how the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance are implemented around the world. With comparative information across 50 jurisdictions including all OECD, G20 and Financial Stability Board members, the Factbook supports informed policy-making by providing up-to-date information on the ways in which different countries translate the Principles’ recommendations into their national legal and regulatory frameworks.