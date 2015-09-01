OECD Corporate Governance Factbook 2015

This 2015 edition of the OECD Corporate Governance Factbook is an important complement to the recently revised Principles of Corporate Governance. The Factbook tracks how countries are actually implementing the Principles, which offer a comprehensive set of recommendations to policy makers to support sound corporate governance frameworks. Covering more than 40 jurisdictions, including OECD, G20 and Financial Stability Board members, the Corporate Governance Factbook is the most comprehensive catalogue of legal and regulatory frameworks, institutions and practices in place. It helps policy makers to understand and compare how corporate governance issues and challenges are being addressed in practice.