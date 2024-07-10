Unleashing Policy Coherence to Achieve the SDGs

In an era of overlapping crises, achieving sustainable development is more challenging than ever. As we approach the 2030 deadline, the world is off track to meet most of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Urgent, transformative action is needed to reverse the setbacks. The OECD and its members have a central role to play in this global effort, guided by a shared commitment to global stability and progress.

The OECD Recommendation on Policy Coherence for Sustainable Development (PCSD) is a key tool in addressing these challenges. It provides policymakers with the necessary mechanisms to ensure that policies across sectors and levels of government are mutually reinforcing in the pursuit of sustainable development, both domestically and globally.

This report takes stock of the progress made in implementing the Recommendation over the past five years. It shows that many of the Parties to the Recommendation have laid a strong foundation for improving policy coherence. However, significant gaps remain, particularly in the capacity to assess the impact of policies on sustainable development and to integrate sustainable development into key governance processes.