Integrated Governance for Coherent Implementation of the SDGs in Egypt

Egypt has embarked on an ambitious reform agenda to achieve key strategic objectives for the country’s growth and development by 2030. This working paper examines Egypt’s institutional and decision-making framework governing the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as vertical and horizontal coordination across silos for better strategy design and implementation; the use of evidence, including data and impact assessments, in making decisions; and public consultations and results-based budgeting for more open, transparent, accountable and participatory governance. It assesses monitoring, evaluation and feedback frameworks to ensure that policy choices and trade-offs reflect empirical evidence on what works, what does not, and why, in pursuing the SDGs. This paper provides concrete policy recommendations in support of Egypt’s ongoing efforts toward SDG implementation, based on proven OECD country practice.