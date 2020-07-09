Egypt has embarked on an ambitious reform agenda to achieve key strategic objectives for the country’s growth and development by 2030. This working paper examines Egypt’s institutional and decision-making framework governing the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as vertical and horizontal coordination across silos for better strategy design and implementation; the use of evidence, including data and impact assessments, in making decisions; and public consultations and results-based budgeting for more open, transparent, accountable and participatory governance. It assesses monitoring, evaluation and feedback frameworks to ensure that policy choices and trade-offs reflect empirical evidence on what works, what does not, and why, in pursuing the SDGs. This paper provides concrete policy recommendations in support of Egypt’s ongoing efforts toward SDG implementation, based on proven OECD country practice.
Integrated Governance for Coherent Implementation of the SDGs in Egypt
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
Working paper9 April 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Working paper14 December 2023
-
27 October 2023
-
Working paper20 September 2023
-
Working paper11 September 2023
-
18 July 2023
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
14 May 2024
-
-
23 January 2024
-
13 November 2023
-
26 July 2023
-
23 June 2022