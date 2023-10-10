The assessment report explores the innovative capacity of the Latvian public sector to understand how innovation can be better supported and leveraged to improve the public sector's effectiveness and impact. It provides an evidence base for the development of a public sector innovation strategy and action plan.
Strengthening the Innovative Capacity of the Public Sector of Latvia
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
