GPAI and OECD unite to advance coordinated international efforts for trustworthy AI

The OECD and the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) are joining forces to advance an ambitious agenda for implementing human-centric, safe, secure and trustworthy Artificial Intelligence (AI) embodied in the principles of the OECD Recommendation on AI. This renewed vision for GPAI, announced at the New Delhi Summit convened on 3-4 July 2024 by GPAI Chair India, combines the respective expertise and capabilities of the GPAI and OECD to expand their collective reach.

This new integrated partnership initially brings together OECD Members and GPAI countries – 44 in total, across six continents. It aims to welcome new members, including developing and emerging economies, committed to the OECD Recommendation on Artificial Intelligence.

Today’s announcement follows close co-operation between the OECD and GPAI. The integrated partnership builds important bridges between AI policy development and research, and among countries on an equal footing that share similar approaches to AI opportunities and risks. It aims to pave the way for the global development of safe, secure and trustworthy AI.

The partnership will also capitalise on the extensive, multi-disciplinary and multi-stakeholder expertise of an AI expert community, pooling the networks and groups currently contributing to the GPAI and OECD. The existing GPAI Expert Support Centres – in Paris, France, Montreal, Canada, and Tokyo, Japan – will continue to take an active role in shaping and advancing the new partnership’s work.

Announced in 2019 by France and Canada and established in 2020 with a Secretariat hosted at the OECD, GPAI’s stated goal is fostering dynamic exchanges between policymakers and leading AI experts to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI policy.

The OECD has been at the forefront of AI policymaking since 2016. The OECD Recommendation on AI, adopted in 2019 as the first intergovernmental standard on AI, and updated in 2024, serves as a global reference for AI policy. The OECD has a track record for global intergovernmental collaboration on an equal footing to tackle challenging public policy issues that transcend national borders.

