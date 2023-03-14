With the digital transformation of economies and societies, digital security risk affects all economic sectors, stages of the value chain and social actors. With the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence, our digital dependency keeps growing and the potential economic and social impact of digital security failures continues to increase.

Digital security risk is also cross-border in essence. Law enforcement and international security facets of cybersecurity are discussed in several international fora. However, international co-operation on economic and social aspects of cybersecurity is more limited. Yet most governments and stakeholders face similar challenges, although in different contexts, and have a common interest to better manage digital security risk for prosperity. They can greatly benefit from exchanging views, sharing good practice and shaping together an international agenda in this area. But they first need to engage in a dialogue on specific themes where progress can be made.

The objective of the OECD Global Forum on Digital Security for Prosperity is to fill the gap and offer an international multilateral setting where all stakeholders can discuss, learn from each other, and influence public policy making.