Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Semiconductor Informal Exchange Network

The OECD’s Semiconductor Informal Exchange Network brings together senior government officials to enable the exchange of capacity data and policy information on the semiconductor ecosystem and to develop semiconductor policies through international collaboration.

Network
Contact us
Silicon Wafer during Photolithography Process. Shot of Lithography Process that allows to Create Complex Patterns on a Wafer during Semiconductor and Computer Chip Manufacturing at Fab or Foundry.; Shutterstock ID 2244706467; NP: OECD.org

Select a language

English
français
Go to top