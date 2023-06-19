Recent semiconductor shortages have led to renewed public support targeting the semiconductor ecosystem in many advanced economies, and more generally a willingness to encourage initiative to increase the resilience of the semiconductor value chain. To accomplish this while avoiding potential harmful side effects, requires close cooperation among governments and greater understanding of existing capacities and transparency on support policies.

The OECD established the Semiconductor Informal Exchange Network in 2023 to provide a forum for member countries and invited economies to share this important policy and capacity information, discuss best practices, and allow for effective international coordination. The OECD Secretariat organises the meetings and provides support and input across the Network’s workstreams.