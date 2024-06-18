AI is widely expected to complement humans in some tasks, replace them in others, generate new types of work and transform the way people organise and carry out today’s work. Governments around the world are faced with managing the AI transition, and ensuring that AI is developed and deployed across economies and societies in a way that is responsible and human-centred, and that improves individual and societal well-being.



With Germany’s support, the Programme on AI in Work, Innovation, Productivity and Skills (AI-WIPS) aims to produce in-depth analyses, measurements, opportunities for international dialogue and concrete policy assessments on how AI impacts labour markets and societies. Through collaboration with international policy, research and business communities, as well as labour representatives and civil society, the OECD identifies necessary employment, skills and social policy reforms. The AI-WIPS programme benefits from synergies with the wider work and policy communities that make up the OECD AI Policy Observatory.

