Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

AI in Work, Innovation, Productivity and Skills

The OECD is working with governments around the world to measure and analyse the impact of AI on training needs and labour markets. We aim to help governments to create AI-related policies that are both responsible and human-centred, and that improve the wellbeing of individuals and society as a whole.

Go to top