2021 International Conference on AI in Work, Innovation, Productivity and Skills

AI is reshaping economies and societies across the world, offering new products and services, and promising to generate productivity gains, improve efficiency and lower costs. But the adoption of AI also raises questions and fuels anxieties; as AI transforms the way we work, we need to reflect how AI adoption in the workplace can be effective, beneficial, people-centred and accepted by the population at large. This conference brings together academics and policy makers to share views and offer insights from their communities on the evidence gaps and policy priorities.