Artificial intelligence is transforming the way we think, learn, work, and behave every day. Advances in computing power and access to data continue to enhance the capacity of AI technologies, drive innovation in products, services, and supply chains to generate productivity gains, and lower costs.

The 2022 International Conference on AI in Work, Innovation, Productivity, and Skills presented leading voices from the technical, policy, business, academic and civil society communities who will discuss insights on the adoption of AI in firms and the workplace, ethics of its use, and implications on skills, business dynamics, and productivity.