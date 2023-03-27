The third edition of the OECD International Conference on AI in Work, Innovation, Productivity, and Skills took place virtually from Monday, 27 to Thursday, 30 March 2023.

The 2023 International Conference on AI in Work, Innovation, Productivity, and Skills brought together leading voices from the policy, academic, business, technical and civil society communities to discuss how AI affects employment, skills, productivity, and innovation, and how policymaking can respond. Alongside the implications of ChatGPT-like tools, participants discussed new OECD evidence on the impact of AI in the workplace and education, whether AI is the solution to skills shortages, risk-based approaches for AI governance and much more.