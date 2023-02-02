Skip to main content
Evaluation of Active Labour Market Policies in Finland

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/115b186e-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Connecting People with Jobs
Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Evaluation of Active Labour Market Policies in Finland, Connecting People with Jobs, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/115b186e-en.
