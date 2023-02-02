Evaluation of Active Labour Market Policies in Finland

This report uses rich administrative data from different registers in Finland to evaluate the impact of two types of training available to jobseekers: labour market training; and self-motivated training. Training outcomes are examined that go beyond the probability of employment and how different population groups are affected. The report also assesses the framework for impact evaluation of active labour market policies (ALMPs) in Finland, covering the whole cycle of evidence-based policy making from strategy and planning of evaluations, resources, data collection and evaluation methodologies to dissemination of evidence and use in policy making. Finally, the report makes recommendations for improving the effectiveness of Finland’s ALMPs and strengthening the capacity of the Finnish authorities in conducting ALMP impact evaluations. This report is the eleventh in a series of country reports on policies to connect people with better jobs. It was produced as part of the OECD’s project with the European Commission which aims to raise the quality of the data collected and their use in the evaluation of the effectiveness of ALMPs.