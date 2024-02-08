Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Impact Evaluation of Training and Wage Subsidies for the Unemployed in Greece

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4b908517-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Connecting People with Jobs
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), Impact Evaluation of Training and Wage Subsidies for the Unemployed in Greece, Connecting People with Jobs, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4b908517-en.
Go to top