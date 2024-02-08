Impact Evaluation of Training and Wage Subsidies for the Unemployed in Greece

This report uses rich administrative data from different registers in Greece to evaluate the impact of two types of active labour market policies (ALMPs): wage subsidies and training for unemployed people. The report finds a positive impact of both types of ALMPs and makes recommendations for further improving the effectiveness of Greece’s ALMPs and strengthening the capacity of the authorities to conduct ALMP impact evaluations. This report is the twelfth in a series of country reports on policies to connect people with better jobs. It was produced as part of the OECD’s project with the European Commission which aims to raise the quality of the data collected and their use in the evaluation of the effectiveness of ALMPs.