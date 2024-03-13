This report analyses the sequence of labour market support that individuals receive and evaluates two large public works programmes. It uses rich administrative data and finds positive labour market impacts of the Community Employment and Tús employment programmes. Building on the results of the analyses, the report makes recommendations on how Ireland can further adapt its active labour market policies (ALMPs) to better support its current and future jobseekers. This report on Ireland is the thirteenth country study published in a series of reports on policies to connect people with jobs, and is part of a joint project with the European Commission to strengthen countries’ capacity to evaluate ALMPs. The report is written jointly by the OECD, the Department of Social Protection of Ireland and the Joint Research Centre of the European Commission.
Impact Evaluation of Ireland’s Active Labour Market Policies
Report
Connecting People with Jobs
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 June 2024
-
24 May 2024
-
8 February 2024
-
2 February 2023
-
-
28 June 2022
-
15 March 2022
-
2 March 2021
Related publications
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Working paper7 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
Case study23 November 2023
-
Case study20 November 2023