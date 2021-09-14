Skip to main content
Institutional set-up of active labour market policy provision in OECD and EU countries

Organisational set-up, regulation and capacity
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9f2cbaa5-en
Authors
Anne Lauringson, Marius Lüske
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Lauringson, A. and M. Lüske (2021), “Institutional set-up of active labour market policy provision in OECD and EU countries: Organisational set-up, regulation and capacity”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 262, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9f2cbaa5-en.
