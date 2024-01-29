Skip to main content
OECD Handbook on the Compilation of Household Distributional Results on Income, Consumption and Saving in Line with National Accounts Totals

https://doi.org/10.1787/5a3b9119-en
OECD
OECD (2024), OECD Handbook on the Compilation of Household Distributional Results on Income, Consumption and Saving in Line with National Accounts Totals, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5a3b9119-en.
