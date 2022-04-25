Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Accessing Higher Education in the German State of Brandenburg

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/233e4ad2-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Higher Education
Download PDF

Select a language

English
Deutsch

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Accessing Higher Education in the German State of Brandenburg, Higher Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/233e4ad2-en.
Go to top