Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a669e5f3-en
Authors
Caitlyn Guthrie, Anna Vitoria Perico E Santos, Kirsteen Henderson, Annie Norfolk-Beadle, Elizabeth Fordham, Aleksandar Baucal
Tags
OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Guthrie, C. et al. (2022), OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education: Bosnia and Herzegovina, OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a669e5f3-en.
Go to top