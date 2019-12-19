Skip to main content
OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education: Georgia

https://doi.org/10.1787/94dc370e-en
Richard Ruochen Li, Hannah Kitchen, Bert George, Mary Richardson, Elizabeth Fordham
OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education
Li, R. et al. (2019), OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education: Georgia, OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/94dc370e-en.
