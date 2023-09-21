Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Progress on implementing and using electronic health record systems

Developments in OECD countries as of 2021
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4f4ce846-en
Authors
Luke Slawomirski, Luca Lindner, Katherine de Bienassis, Philip Haywood, Tiago Cravo Oliveira Hashiguchi, Melanie Steentjes, Jillian Oderkirk
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Slawomirski, L. et al. (2023), “Progress on implementing and using electronic health record systems: Developments in OECD countries as of 2021”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 160, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4f4ce846-en.
Go to top