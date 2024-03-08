Skip to main content
Voices in Europe

Experiences, Hopes and Aspirations of Forcibly Displaced Persons from Ukraine
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ae33637c-en
Authors
OECD, European Union Agency for Asylum
Cite this content as:

OECD/EUAA (2024), Voices in Europe: Experiences, Hopes and Aspirations of Forcibly Displaced Persons from Ukraine, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ae33637c-en.
