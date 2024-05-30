Skip to main content
Towards better social protection for more workers in Latin America

Challenges and policy considerations
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/76a04c6f-en
Authors
Jens Matthias Arnold, Aida Caldera Sánchez, Paula Garda, Alberto González Pandiella, Sebastián Nieto Parra
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Arnold, J. et al. (2024), “Towards better social protection for more workers in Latin America: Challenges and policy considerations”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1804, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/76a04c6f-en.
