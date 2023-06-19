Skip to main content
Vulnerabilities in the semiconductor supply chain

https://doi.org/10.1787/6bed616f-en
Antton Haramboure, Guy Lalanne, Cyrille Schwellnus, Joaquim Guilhoto
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Haramboure, A. et al. (2023), “Vulnerabilities in the semiconductor supply chain”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2023/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6bed616f-en.
