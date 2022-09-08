Skip to main content
Exploring the consequences of greater price transparency on the dynamics of pharmaceutical markets

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c9250e17-en
Authors
Eliana Barrenho, Ruth Lopert
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Barrenho, E. and R. Lopert (2022), “Exploring the consequences of greater price transparency on the dynamics of pharmaceutical markets”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 146, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c9250e17-en.
