Developing a set of indicators to monitor the performance of the pharmaceutical industry

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3b5ca61c-en
Authors
Rishub Keelara, Martin Wenzl, Lisbeth Waagstein, Marjolijn Moens, Ruth Lopert
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Keelara, R. et al. (2023), “Developing a set of indicators to monitor the performance of the pharmaceutical industry”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 157, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3b5ca61c-en.
