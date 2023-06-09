Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing competition in on-patent markets

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/413f2820-en
Authors
Eliana Barrenho, Marjolijn Moens, Lisbeth Waagstein, Ruth Lopert
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Barrenho, E. et al. (2023), “Enhancing competition in on-patent markets”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 156, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/413f2820-en.
Go to top