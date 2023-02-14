Skip to main content
Exploring the feasibility of monitoring access to novel medicines

A pilot study in EU Member States
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/8c1d16c4-en
Suzannah Chapman, Anna Szklanowska, Ruth Lopert
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Chapman, S., A. Szklanowska and R. Lopert (2023), “Exploring the feasibility of monitoring access to novel medicines: A pilot study in EU Member States”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 151, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8c1d16c4-en.
