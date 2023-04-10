Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Education policy outlook in Australia

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ce7a0965-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Education policy outlook in Australia”, OECD Education Policy Perspectives, No. 67, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ce7a0965-en.
Go to top