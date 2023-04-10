Education policy outlook in Australia

This country policy profile on education in Australia is part of the Education Policy Outlook series. Building on the first policy profile for Australia (2013), it offers a concise analysis of where the education system stands today and how this compares to other systems. The profile analyses the evolution of ongoing and emerging related policy efforts in Australia, including education responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also offers relevant international policy examples that may serve as possible inspiration as policy makers work to address Australia's key challenges and priorities. The report brings together over a decade's worth of policy analysis by the Education Policy Outlook, as well as recent OECD data, relevant thematic and country-specific work, and other international and national evidence. It also benefits from the Education Policy Outlook's ongoing comparative analysis of resilience and responsiveness in education policy.