This country policy profile on education in Spain is part of the Education Policy Outlook series. Building on the first country policy profile for Spain (2014), it offers a concise analysis of where the education system stands today in terms of strengths, challenges and ongoing policy efforts, and how this compares to other systems. The profile brings together over a decade's worth of policy analysis by the Education Policy Outlook, as well as the latest OECD data, relevant thematic and country-specific work and other international and national evidence.
Education Policy Outlook in Spain
Policy paper
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper24 May 2024
-
Policy paper1 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
Related publications
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023