This country policy profile on education in Greece is part of the Education Policy Outlook series. It offers a concise analysis of where the education system stands today in terms of strengths, challenges and ongoing policy efforts, and how this compares to other systems. The profile brings together over a decade's worth of policy analysis by the Education Policy Outlook, as well as the latest OECD data, relevant thematic and country-specific work and other international and national evidence. It also offers analysis of Greece’s system's initial responses to the COVID-19 crisis and provides insight into approaches to building greater responsiveness and resilience for the future.
Education Policy Outlook in Greece
Policy paper
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Abstract
