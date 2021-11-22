Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Education Policy Outlook 2021

Shaping Responsive and Resilient Education in a Changing World
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/75e40a16-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education Policy Outlook
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Education Policy Outlook 2021: Shaping Responsive and Resilient Education in a Changing World, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/75e40a16-en.
Go to top