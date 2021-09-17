This country policy profile on education in Brazil is part of the Education Policy Outlook series. Building on the first policy profile for Brazil (2015), it offers a concise analysis of where the education system stands today in terms of strengths and challenges, and how this compares to other systems. This profile also analyses the evolution of ongoing and emerging related policy efforts in Brazil, including education responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. It brings together over a decade's worth of policy analysis by the Education Policy Outlook, as well as recent OECD data, relevant thematic and country-specific work and other international and national evidence. The report also benefits from the Education Policy Outlook's ongoing comparative analysis of resilience and responsiveness in education policy. This profile is complemented by its companion report Education Policy Outlook: Brazil - with a focus on international policies (both also available in Portuguese).
Education Policy Outlook in Brazil: With a focus on national and subnational policies
Policy paper
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper24 May 2024
-
Policy paper1 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
Related publications
-
4 July 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
-
15 April 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
18 December 2023