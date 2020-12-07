Education Policy Outlook in the Czech Republic

This country policy profile on education in the Czech Republic is part of the Education Policy Outlook series. Building on the first policy profile for the Czech Republic (2013), it offers a concise analysis of where the education system stands today in terms of strengths, challenges and ongoing policy efforts, and how this compares to other systems. The profile brings together over a decade’s worth of policy analysis by the Education Policy Outlook, as well as the latest OECD data, relevant thematic and country-specific work and other international and national evidence. It also offers analysis of the Czech education system’s initial responses to the COVID-19 crisis and provides insight into approaches to building greater responsiveness and resilience for the future