The Education Policy Reforms Finder contains information about more than 1 600 education policy reforms in 38 education systems. The database incorporates information published in the OECD Education Policy Outlook country policy profiles and comparative reports that has been gathered in co-operation with OECD and partner countries. To facilitate research, the data are organised by target of reform–students, educational insitutions and education systems–and by theme—including disadvantaged students, learning environments, quality of teachers, and school-to-work transitions.