This online tool allows for comparisons across OECD and EU countries on seven key domains of migrant integration, with several indicators for each domain. It also allows for comparisons between foreign-born and native-born, and between migrants groups (recent migrants vs settled migrants, EU-born vs non-EU-born), and provides a comparative overview on integration outcomes as well as user-friendly data visualisations. Data presented on this platform are also available in the 2023 edition of the Indicators of Immigrant Integration: Settling in.