OECD Short-Term Indicators Dashboard

Nowadays, policymaking and economic analyses rely heavily on statistics and international comparisons. The demand for high-frequency, reliable but also easily accessible data is increasing. To respond to this demand, the OECD has created the Short-Term Indicators Dashboard, covering G20 countries and selected regional aggregates. It allows users to follow key macro-economic developments using interactive charts and tables. The Dashboard is updated twice a month, allowing users to track economic trends in a timely matter.