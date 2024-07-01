Skip to main content
Dashboard on priorities for adult learning

The world of work is changing. Digitalisation, globalisation and population ageing are having a profound impact on the type and quality of jobs that are available and the skills needed to perform them. The extent to which individuals, firms and economies can reap the benefits from these changes will depend critically on the readiness of adult learning systems to help people develop and maintain relevant skills over their working careers.

