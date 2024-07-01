The Priorities for Adult Learning dashboard compares the future-readiness of countries’ adult learning systems in seven dimensions: i) urgency, ii) coverage, iii) inclusiveness, iv) flexibility and guidance, v) alignment with skill needs, vi) perceived training impact, and vii) financing.
Dashboard on priorities for adult learning
The world of work is changing. Digitalisation, globalisation and population ageing are having a profound impact on the type and quality of jobs that are available and the skills needed to perform them. The extent to which individuals, firms and economies can reap the benefits from these changes will depend critically on the readiness of adult learning systems to help people develop and maintain relevant skills over their working careers.