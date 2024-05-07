Households' economic well-being: the OECD dashboard

Economic growth always gets a lot of attention but when trying to determine how well people are doing it is also interesting to look at indicators that highlight households’ economic activity. Real household disposable income, net cash transfers to households, real household consumption expenditure, consumer confidence, households’ savings rate, households’ indebtedness, financial net worth, unemployment rate, and labour underutilisation rate are just a few of the indicators that can help provide a better picture of people's economic well-being.

In order to better understand the stories behind these indicators, the OECD has developed a dashboard of household statistics that allows you to see how households are faring in OECD countries.