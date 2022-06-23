Adapting Regional Policy in Korea

The study is part of the OECD work stream Preparing Regions for Demographic Change, a megatrend that affects several important dimensions of public policy. The following three of them are particular relevant for Korea’s regions and rural places: (i) workforce dimension, (ii) social dimension and (iii) governance dimension. The report consists of three chapters. The first chapter depicts and benchmarks demographic trends in Korea regions against other regions from OECD countries. The second chapter examines a range of policies that can address socio-economic challenges related to demographic trends across the OECD and describes Korea’s current policy approach to manage demographic decline and ageing in regions and rural places. The third chapter identifies recommendations for Korea that can help respond to current economic and demographic trends, and ensure social cohesion. It suggests Korea should aim to develop a clear national rural development strategy, tailor labour policies to rural areas, support rural entrepreneurship, rural SME and the social economy, promote rural innovation and foster local governments’ and communities’ capacity to respond to demographic challenges.