All staff are obligated to implement transparent and appropriate measures to protect individuals in relation to the processing of their personal data. The OECD Data Protection Rules are set forth in the Decision of the Secretary-General on the Protection of Individuals with regard to the Processing of their Personal Data (“Rules"). The Rules, which apply to the processing of personal data by or on behalf the OECD, are included in Annex XII of the Staff Rules and Regulations.

The Rules require that personal data be processed in a transparent manner for legitimate purposes to deliver the relevant mission and work programme. Personal data are to be adequate, relevant, kept up-to-date, limited to what is needed and retained for no longer than necessary. The Rules also require that the responsible staff ensures that contractors processing personal data on OECD’s behalf provide guarantees on the implementation of appropriate technical and organisational measures. There are significant limitations related to the processing of special category personal data, and for high risk processing.

Risk Assessment is mandatory, with data protection by design and default integrated into the process. Security risks are addressed through technical and organisational measures reasonably appropriate to the risk. In the event of a personal data breach, notification requirements would be triggered. Personal data can only be transferred outside the organisation subject to appropriate safeguards that should ensure, in particular, effective data subject rights and legal remedies.